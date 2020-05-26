Slapped-Kings Kross (EP)

Slapped an EP from the RnB and pop music duo is known as King Kross.To anyone who is a listener of the new school of Hip Hop, Rnb, and Pop music such as tory lanes, The weekend and Chris Brown to name some names in the genre. Feel free to give Slapped from the dup Kings Kross a listen and feel the good feelings and positive feelings within the songs on this EP. The EP Is a good reflection of the more pop side and area of the Hip Hop showing the fast rapping and singing abilities. The mood and feel inducing of the Hip Hop, Rnb, and the Pop duo is showing to the listeners of the Melbourne music scene. Give this EP a listen for the nice Hi-Hat rolls and Patterns, singing, rapping, and generally feels. If a fan of new school American rappers such Lil mostly give this a listen as they have some similarities. Feel free to listen to any other releases from this music group as they do not let down in their area of music.

Song recommendations: Cool runnings (feat.Sire), Good Feeling, Pick it up, MexiKings.

Songlist: