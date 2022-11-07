On Air
The Great Metal Standoff – Slayer vs Anthrax
About time the other half of the big 4 go head-to-head!
Slayer – Reign In Blood collides with Anthrax – Among The Living and the recurring theme the further Jason and Imran dug when exploring these albums was undeniable thrash. They recruited their old friend, Ben, for his fifth battle to fill some massive gaps in both their musical radar, and give him the platform to spend an hour and a half to geek out on the music that makes him geek out the most. And perhaps find a winner along the way.
Outro Music: XTaKeRuX – Demonized
November 7th 2022
