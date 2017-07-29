Smack Talk Logo

Smack Talk – Episode Five

In the absence of Scod (away with ‘uni commitments’), Jamo and Yoshi discuss Mothers’ Day and its history. They both have varying opinions on Eurovision, with Jamo being firmly in the ‘for’ camp and Yoshi ‘against’. The trivial effects of auto-correct is explored, as well as Yoshi’s favourite Jamo quotes. The boys are in a ‘contemplative’ mood, reviewing their own character traits and how these traits are hidden or exaggerated for different audiences.

Playlist

  1. Amar Pekoe Dios - Salvador Sobral
  2. Just A Little Bit Better - Herman's Hermits
  3. Girl and the Sea - The Presets
  4. 2 Sexy - Team Evo
  5. Klaypex - 1941 (feat Virian)
  6. The Killers - Smile Like You Mean It
  7. Tame Impala - Why Won't They Talk To Me
Joshua Kayll

July 29th 2017
