Smack Talk – Episode Five

In the absence of Scod (away with ‘uni commitments’), Jamo and Yoshi discuss Mothers’ Day and its history. They both have varying opinions on Eurovision, with Jamo being firmly in the ‘for’ camp and Yoshi ‘against’. The trivial effects of auto-correct is explored, as well as Yoshi’s favourite Jamo quotes. The boys are in a ‘contemplative’ mood, reviewing their own character traits and how these traits are hidden or exaggerated for different audiences.