SYN 90.7
Smack Talk – Episode Four
In this installment, Jamo waxes lyrical about his time at ‘Sleep At The G’, in which his work team made a ‘box fort’ and observed an ‘outstanding performance’ by The Pearce Brothers. The trio discuss morning routines, unfortunate injuries and their inappropriate timing, the recent Green Day gig (that Yoshi and Scod attended) and the effect of background context on music; does it change the way you interpret/enjoy it?
Playlist
- Time On Her Side - Future Islands
- Golden Times - The Pearce Brothers
- If I Had A Tail - Queens of the Stone Age
- Send Me An Angel - Real Life
- In My Pocket - Temples
- Macy's Day Parade - Green Day
- Red - Catfish and the Bottlemen
- Girl and the Sea - The Presets
Joshua Kayll
July 29th 2017Read more by Joshua Kayll
Category: Playlist
Topics: Culture, Music
