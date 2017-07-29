Smack Talk – Episode Four

In this installment, Jamo waxes lyrical about his time at ‘Sleep At The G’, in which his work team made a ‘box fort’ and observed an ‘outstanding performance’ by The Pearce Brothers. The trio discuss morning routines, unfortunate injuries and their inappropriate timing, the recent Green Day gig (that Yoshi and Scod attended) and the effect of background context on music; does it change the way you interpret/enjoy it?