Smart Casual

What does Made in China mean today? For some shoppers, the phrase throws up images of sweatshops and shoddy quality. Yet, luxury fashion houses like Balenciaga, Prada and Burberry all produce parts of their line in ‘the world’s factory’. So, are our perceptions of Chinese-made fashion accurate?

Rong Jake Chen – co-creative director for AMXANDER and business director for Jonathan Liang – tells us about why he’s proud to make high-end, contemporary clothing in China, and how the manufacturing industry is evolving in surprising ways.

Print designer Imogen* gives us the fast fashion account – sharing her insights on the day-to-day experience of working with Chinese factories for an Australian high street brand.

*Name has been changed.

