Snorting Condoms, Virtual Reality Porn & Loneliness – 8 April 2018
This week your hosts get cracking into the latest naughty trend the yoof are getting around, Kasia breaks down what an intentional dating hiatus is and why people take it, Huw talks the rise of the sex doll, sex robot and virtual reality porn industry, and finally, Naughty Rude picks apart how we cope with loneliness in our lives.
Don’t forget to keep sending in your Tumblr questions! You can be anonymous and you don’t need a Tumblr account, either. Hit us up at thenaughtyrudeshow.tumblr.com/ask.
The Naughty Rude Show broadcasts live from SYN Nation every Sunday 8-10pm AEST.
