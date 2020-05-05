On Air
Social isolation the biggest impact on Young Victorians: latest survey
While digital technology enables people to stay connected during the COVID-19 lockdown, young people in Victoria now find themselves socially isolated with little to no contact with other people face-to-face.
The latest survey by Youth Affairs Council Victoria found that social disconnection has been the biggest impact of COVID-19 on Victorians aged 12 to 25, while it exacerbates existing issues that many young people have faced.
Wing Kuang reports.
Guests
Luke Rycken, Policy Manager of Youth Affairs Council Victoria
Contributors
Wing Kuang
Panorama
May 5th 2020Read more by Panorama
Category: Audio, Interview, Local News, News, News and Commentary
Topics: Community, News
Tags: coronavirus, COVID-19, Impact, isolation, panorama, social, Victorian, Wing Kuang, young
