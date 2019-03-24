SYN 90.7
Social Media Shutdown Sends Shockwaves
Wednesday 13th March saw an international outage from Facebook and Instagram that caused anxiety in the hearts and minds of many.
Reporter Georgia Delaney-Martin speaks to Dr Suelette Dreyfus, Lecturer in the Department of Computing and Information Systems at The University of Melbourne.
Guests
Dr Suelette Dreyfus
Contributors
Georgia Delaney-Martin
