SYN 90.7

Social Media Shutdown Sends Shockwaves

Wednesday 13th March saw an international outage from Facebook and Instagram that caused anxiety in the hearts and minds of many.

Reporter Georgia Delaney-Martin speaks to Dr Suelette Dreyfus, Lecturer in the Department of Computing and Information Systems at The University of Melbourne.

Dr Suelette Dreyfus

Georgia Delaney-Martin

March 24th 2019
