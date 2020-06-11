Song Review : _ASTR011PHYS1C5_ – Water Temple – Spiritual Recreation

Ambient spiritual electronic beat a song to feel the unknown

_ASTR011PHYS1C5_ – Water Temple – Spiritual Recreation is an ambient electronic song/beat instrumental.”This is an original remix of the Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time Water Temple. The music was created as an interpretation of the atmosphere that the temple itself created.” – _ASTR011PHYS1C5_ in words of the maker of the song. The maker of the song is one person from the knowledge and from what is known is just has a laptop for equipment and doesn’t have any other equipment such as a midi keyboard or launchpad from seeing the equipment being In use from the last meeting with the maker of the song. Give the song a listen if you listen to electronic music, world music, video game music, experimental music, and or beat music.

A recommendation to listen to this musician if you enjoy EDM music and this song is a giver to see what to expect in the local bedroom beat-making music seen where this artist from the last meeting doesn’t do live performances or any other advertising/promotion besides Soundcloud and other online and internet advertising/promotion. Give the other songs on _ASTR011PHYS1C5_ Soundcloud a listen as the music maker can make other EDM tracks with feelings being epic and great remixes of video games songs such as Diddy Kong Racing Lobby and does a remix of Pjanoo – Eric Prydz giving any listener his remix making abilities. The Water temple song is something to feel temperamental and emotional too. Do recommend having an eye of the musicians SoundCloud for any other EDM song releases in the future. The most notable part of the song is the keys/synthesizer sounds.

