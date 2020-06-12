Song Review: Charlie Threads – 25 Minutes

A good song with great vocals.A song with meaningful lyrics.

A song causing the listener to feel calm and easy-going too.A relaxing instrumental and vocals. The song is a mixture of old school and new school influences. The song gives feelings of confidence, optimism, and a sense of listening to something friendly. The lyrics are giving a feeling of honesty as well as giving listeners a feeling of power as well. The song is creative as the sound is different from other hip hop musicians. Charlie, there’s rapping abilities are shown within this song and gives you a feeling of trust, reliance, faith, protection, and care. The song twenty-five minutes has an odd nineties feel as well.

“Honest, evocative, and refreshing, Charlie Threads’ sound is one driven by confidence and optimism in the power of musical originality.

Taking artistic influence from the likes of Mac Miller, Charlie Threads has proven versatility with his music time and time again and, as exemplified with 2019’s ‘Higher’, he delivers a snapshot of a young artist thriving on creative independence.

Emerging as one of Australia’s most exciting hip-hop names in 2016, the Dandenong Ranges-bred, Melbourne-based artist has taken strides in carving out a place all his own in an industry currently bubbling with new talent.”Says on charlie threads bio on triple j unearthed

band members

Charlie Threads aka Bryson Tiller aka Cheds aka Bryce Gould

influences

J.Cole, Mac Miller, Earl Sweatshirt, King Krule, Chestor Watson, Kanye West, Baro

