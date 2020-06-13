Song Review: Misfit Minded – Stills

A peaceful song.Made from Noble Nativez Member Misfit Minded. A song to make you think.

Give a listen for the local Hip Hop goodness.

Most Known for his meaningful and thought-provoking lyrics. Singing and rapping vocal styles are shown in this song. The instrumental shows how relaxing his backing instrumentals are. If you’re into new and old Hip Hop school styles. This song is the giver of both schools. Most good to listen to the song when studying, relaxing, and with others. The song gives a feeling of honesty, prosperity, hope, and being on an unknown ride. If you enjoy listening to children of Zeus give misfit minded a listen as misfit minded is known for having a similar singing and rapping style of children of Zeus and so does Noble Nativez. The song gives you into an insight into misfit minded personal life shows a blossoming into being a solo artist as then a group performing member as part of Noble Nativez. The song gives you into his personal life as well into his lifestyle and his good and not so good habits in his life. The song shows his motives for being an artist in music as he speaks of his love for music. His intentions to make listeners vibe and feel his music. The motive to make music his intention for fame and success in the hip hop music genre. The song also is telling of a habit in his life which he may or may not be made public in this song. The song speaks of his hard work and his honest work in the music genre of Hip Hop. The song also mentions his struggle mentions how he may be a no-name and a no face as though he is working towards further in his profession in the music world. The song also speaks of his love for his other half. The song gives you insight misfit minded personal life through a two minute and twenty-one-second song. The song may have unknown meaning if the song has listened to multiple times will be found and discovered.

Link to Video and Song:

Reviewer : Jitan Chander