Song Review: San Fierro – Ocean

A song to feel optimistic about life and lyrics giving a feeling of hope and triumph.

An optimistic, joyful, and confident song showing a good mixture of genres such as Dance, Electronic, Indie, Pop, Rock. The mixture of song made this song the way the song sounds. The song gives a feeling of Pleasence, warmth, and easy feelings. The most notable parts of the songs are vials, lyrics, guitar playing, drumming, and synthesizer/keyboard sounds. Saw them perform live numerous times a wonder of saw full of feelings of comfort, trust, strength , trust, and acceptance.

Personal review: Feel warm every time I listen to this track. A comfort that I can’t describe. The instrumental is on point with its vibes and the vocal areas if it came from a dream. Good job on this track. 4 out 5 stars rating.

“San Fierro is a psych-pop five-piece act from Melbourne, Australia. Three of the group members are brothers Joshua, James & Matthew Gaković, who have been creating music together from a young age. Now joined by best friends James Milesi and Frank Fedele, the fellas have set out to create a dreamy, nostalgic pop sound.

The boys have been working hard and are incredibly excited to share their debut single “Ocean”. Sampled beats, dreamy delays, 80s Junos, and melodic bass lines that intensify the nostalgia of time past and the presence of changing and unchanging realities.”Says on the music groups triple j unearthed account.

Sounds like: Tame Impala, Pond, Daft Punk

Band members: James Gakovic, Matthew Gakovic, James Milesi, Joshua Gakovic, Frank Fedele.

Influences: Tame Impala, Michael Jackson, Mac Demarco, The Strokes,

Release/ Upload: 03 Jul 17

Reviewer:Jitan Chander