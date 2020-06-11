Song Review: Stand Tall – Moulded

An alternative Punk song with the strong vocal to get you into the mood of being angry. in a good way. Heavy punk feels a song to listen whenever to get into the feeling of displeasure and wrath.

An alternative punk grunge rock song from Melbourne. The raw strength and aggression can be felt throughout the whole song. It’s a good feeling going back to our primitive human instincts feelings to make you feel alive do recommend listening to this song. Just play it safe and don’t headbang or mosh a lot. Gets you back to the good old teenage days of being angry and rebellious whenever you can and when you feel like. A song to rock to. The screams and yelling are the most notable part of the song.

Personal review: Great track to get hyped to. Recommend this song any person who enjoys Rock and punk music. Good to jump up to.great drums, vocals, guitar, and bass. Great track.Great track to listen. Gets right in the feelings. strong band to listen to and a great band to talk to and hang when possible to do. See them live when possible. Free free to listen to their other tracks when able to. four out of five-star rating.

“Alternative Rock Band hailing from the Western Suburbs of Melbourne.

Bringing a fast-paced punchy sound that is sure to leave a lasting impression on the listener!

Our Brand New Single “Moulded” is on YouTube//Spotify//Apple Music. Check it out.”Says on the music group bio on Triple j unearthed.

band members: Matthew Stepic – Guitar/Vocals Corey Vinci – Guitar/Vocals Jason Vulama – Drums Dylan Page – Bass

Bandcamp link:

https://standtallaus.bandcamp.com/track/moulded?fbclid=IwAR274gBr4khEZkLB1EPmQnWXYMEUEe9A65gq2Aie1MpGxkvo-NLJrdafpXs

Link to Video:

Credits:

“released July 6, 2018

Recorded, Mixed and Mastered by Beau Mckee” says on their Bandcamp.

Lyrics:

The ground decays,

It drags me along.

Rotting as I lay,

This is all clearly wrong.

Are you thick enough to call it?

Make mistakes that are moulded.

On your knees and crawling,

Your palms are full of choices.

Just pull me away,

It’s all I need, never felt this way.

I know you want me home,

But i’ll be here alone.

I’ll rot as I lay,

Just pull me away.

Reviewer: Jitan Chander