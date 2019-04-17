Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner is taking a break from acting after completing the hit show to focus on her mental health.

The 23 year old appeared on TV self-help guru Dr. Phil McGraw’s Apple podcast, Phil in the Blanks, on Tuesday, and confessed she’s stepping back from the spotlight for a bit of me time.

“I actually am still on my break,” she told Dr. Phil. “I took a break off of work to focus on my mental health because I thought it was important. So I’m still on that, and I’m just about to go into press for the final season of Game of Thrones and a movie Dark Phoenix that I did. The latest X-Men (movie) is about to come out in June, so I’m getting ready for a big press tour for that.”

And the actress, who plays Sansa Stark on TV, might extend her break if her dream of becoming a police officer takes off.

“I want to do a lot of things, and not just in the film world,” she explained. “At the moment I have a real urge to go to a police academy and become a cop.

“I’m fascinated by crime and why people do things and the interrogation process, and how you can manipulate your words in order to get someone to confess, that interests me.”

Sophie also has a big wedding to plan – she will become the third Jonas Brothers bride later this year when she exchanges vows with fiance Joe Jonas. The singer popped the question last year.

And the actress thanked her husband-to-be for saving her from depression, which turned her into a shut-in who hated to hang out with friends.

“Even with my best friends, I wouldn’t want to see them…,” she said. “I would cry and cry and cry. Just having to change and put on clothes, I said, ‘I can’t do this. I can’t go outside. I have nothing that I want to do’.



View this post on Instagram I said yes. A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on Oct 15, 2017 at 10:39am PDT

“I love myself now, or more than I used to. I’m now with someone that makes me realize, you know, that I do have some redeeming qualities, I suppose, and when someone tells you they love you every day, it makes you realize why that is, and I think it makes you love yourself a bit more.”

If you are struggling with your mental health, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or lifeline.org.au or Beyond Blue on 1300 22 46 36 or beyondblue.org.au.

(WENN)

Image Credit: Getty via Zimbio.