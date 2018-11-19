‘Sorry’ guys, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have officially tied the knot

Justin Bieber has confirmed his marriage to Hailey Baldwin, sharing a very cute photo of the couple on social media.

“My wife is awesome,” the singer wrote on Instagram, alongside a pic of himself and the model walking and holding hands.



View this post on Instagram My wife is awesome A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Nov 15, 2018 at 9:43am PST

The news comes just two months after it was reported the couple had obtained a marriage licence.

Baldwin – the daughter of Hollywood actor Stephen Baldwin – has also made the marriage official, the blonde beauty changing her Insta name from “Hailey Baldwin” to “Hailey Bieber”.

Bieber and Baldwin have had an on-again, off-again relationship for the last two years.

Baldwin and Bieber got engaged while holidaying in the Bahamas in July and confirmed the news on Instagram two days later.

The couple dated for a brief period before their split in 2016, but reconciled on a trip to New York in June.

Bieber has dated Selena Gomez off-and-on for years, while Baldwin was last in a relationship with Shawn Mendes.

Image Credit: Justin Bieber, Instagram.