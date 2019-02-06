Confirmed: Modern Family to end after 11th season

If you’re a Modern Family fan, sit down now because we have some sad news to share with you.

Bosses at ABC, the network that makes Modern Family, have confirmed the hit US sitcom will end after its 11th season next year.

The Emmy-winning show’s stars Julie Bowen, Ed O’Neill, Ty Burrell, and Sofia Vergara recently agreed to a new deal, securing a final season, and co-creators and executive producers Steve Levitan and Christopher Lloyd have also agreed to come back to a last run of at least 18 episodes.

#ModernFamily is returning for our 11th and Final Season! pic.twitter.com/vIn89qElrS — Modern Family (@ModernFam) February 5, 2019

Sources tell Deadline that some of the deals for the show’s young stars, Sarah Hyland, Ariel Winter, Nolan Gould, and Rico Rodriguez, were only signed in the last 24 hours – just before the announcement of the final season on Wednesday.

Confirming the show’s final season on Wednesday, ABC network president Karey Burke described the show as one of the “most seminal and iconic comedies in TV history”.

“In its final season, there will be more milestone events that anyone who has been a fan of the series won’t want to miss,” she said.



Lloyd also teased the final season would follow a different path.

“For 10 years, our characters have bravely faced turning points in life and moved through them to great personal enrichment and we have chosen a different path by doing one more season of Modern Family,” he said.

Meanwhile, Levitan joked, “Even after 10 years together, we realized there are still some things our writers don’t yet know about each other’s sex lives.”



Modern Family is still ABC’s most popular comedy and has won five Emmys for Outstanding Comedy Series since it premiered in September 2009.

(with WENN)

Main Image: Us Weekly.