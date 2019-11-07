ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg

Southern Voices interview – Art Smitten

Co-hosts Nick and Sharni are joined in the studio by Sharon Batterham and Liam Marziano, the director and participant, respectively, of Southern Voices, a choral group based in the south-east suburbs of Melbourne.

 

 

Southern Voices will be hosting their end-of-year concert this Saturday, November 9th from 7pm. For more information, head to the official Facebook page.

 

Segment originally aired Wednesday, October 30th. Produced by Tom Parry.

November 7th 2019
