Southern Voices interview – Art Smitten
Co-hosts Nick and Sharni are joined in the studio by Sharon Batterham and Liam Marziano, the director and participant, respectively, of Southern Voices, a choral group based in the south-east suburbs of Melbourne.
Southern Voices will be hosting their end-of-year concert this Saturday, November 9th from 7pm. For more information, head to the official Facebook page.
Segment originally aired Wednesday, October 30th. Produced by Tom Parry.
Art Smitten
November 7th 2019Read more by Art Smitten
