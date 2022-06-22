Southside Live Music Festival in St Kilda this Winter with Sullivan Patten at the helm

Here on Art Smitten, we often get to chat with some great and talented people working in the local arts industries. This week, our EP Cristina Ulloa Sobarzo had the opportunity to chat with Sullivan Patten.

Sullivan Patten is a DJ, producer and curator who has worked in the arts industry for almost two decades, both in Australia and overseas.

Headed by Sullivan is the upcoming winter music festival in St. Kilda, Southside Live. Southside Live will be taking place over 10 days, from Friday the 24th of June to Sunday the 3rd of July.

Grab a coat and some friend and go see some great Australian acts perform including Mitch Tambo, Hiatus Kayote, Adalita and Briggs this Winter!

Click here for more info and to see the entire lineup.

Be sure to follow @artsmittensyn on Instagram, and tune in to SYN 90.7FM every Wednesday at 4pm-6pm.