St Kilda Film Festival Director – Richard Sowada Interview

Art Smitten hosts Rachael and Cristina had the pleasure of speaking with Richard Sowada, the director of the 2022 St Kilda Film Festival.

With decades of experience in the arts sector, Richard gave us some insight into the changing nature of film festivals today and how important it is to give young, emerging filmmakers a platform.

This year’s St Kilda Film Festival runs from Friday the 27th of May to Sunday the 5th of June.

This year's St Kilda Film Festival runs from Friday the 27th of May to Sunday the 5th of June.

Be sure to follow @artsmittensyn on Instagram, and tune in to SYN 90.7FM every Wednesday at 4pm-6pm.

Art Smitten

May 18th 2022
