Ivory Black Minimalist Spring Forward Daylight Saving Time Instagram Post

State Government to Tackle Teacher Shortages

Teacher Shortages, 16 September 2023

Dom Niere reports.

Press play to listen (refresh if you can’t see the audio player) or read the bulletin below.

Aspiring high school teachers will soon study for free under a state government initiative after a rally outside Parliament House last week.

The plan aims to tackle the more than 2,000 teaching positions left vacant in Victoria.

It’s also supported on a federal level by a National Teacher Workforce Action Plan.

Contributors

Dom Niere

Loughlin Patrick

September 16th 2023
Read more by Loughlin Patrick
Category: ,
Topics:
Share
Donate to SYNOn Air ScheduleVolunteerMembershipContact

More by On The Beat

Soccer Deals, 16 September 2023
Ivory Black Minimalist Spring Forward Daylight Saving Time Instagram Post
On The Beat

Matildas Sign Overseas Deals After World Cup

Elizabeth Fouldes reports.

Gig Worker, On The Beat
Ivory Black Minimalist Spring Forward Daylight Saving Time Instagram Post
On The Beat

Refuge Opens for Melbourne’s Gig Workers

Sam Deshayes reports.

News Hit, Saturday 16 September 2023
Ivory Black Minimalist Spring Forward Daylight Saving Time Instagram Post
On The Beat

News Hit with Sarah Davenport for 16 September 2023

Sarah Davenport brings you the latest news from the On The Beat team.

BROWSE BY TOPIC

Art
Comedy
Community
Culture
Education
Environment
Film
Gaming
Geek
Live
Music
News
Pop Culture
Science
Sport