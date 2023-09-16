State Government to Tackle Teacher Shortages
Dom Niere reports.
Aspiring high school teachers will soon study for free under a state government initiative after a rally outside Parliament House last week.
The plan aims to tackle the more than 2,000 teaching positions left vacant in Victoria.
It’s also supported on a federal level by a National Teacher Workforce Action Plan.
Dom Niere
Loughlin Patrick
September 16th 2023
