untitled

SYN Nation

Stealing Exes, Handjobs & Friendship Breakup Etiquette – 15 April 2018

NRS Banner - Website

Sometimes in life, the best things are short and sweet. That’s why this week’s podcast with Christian, Aaron, Amorette & Saskia packs an absolute punch! From stealing a friend’s ex, handjobs, friendship etiquette during breakups, and the fine line between flirting and cheating, there’s plenty to get your listening buds around.

As always, keep sending your anonymous Tumblr questions our way!

The Naughty Rude Show broadcasts live 8-10pm AEST on SYN Nation on your digital radio or you can listen to the stream via syn.org.au.

juliag

April 18th 2018
Read more by juliag
Category:
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerRadio Training Gift Vouchers90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

More by The Naughty Rude Show

NRS Banner - Website
untitled
The Naughty Rude Show

Snorting Condoms, Virtual Reality Porn & Loneliness – 8 April 2018

This week your hosts get cracking into the latest naughty trend the yoof are getting around, Kasia breaks down what an intentional […]

NRS Banner - Website
untitled
The Naughty Rude Show

Will You Be My Sugar Daddy? – 25 March 2018

Naughty Rude got sugary this week with Imogen, Tal & Felicity dishing up all things sugar daddies and babies. From the history […]

NRS Banner - Website
untitled
The Naughty Rude Show

Czech Your Porn History – 18 March 2018

On the show this week, Christian, Amorette and Huw talk what they thought sex was when they were younger and how porn […]

BROWSE BY TOPIC

Art
Comedy
Community
Culture
Education
Environment
Gaming
Geek
Live
Music
News
Pop Culture
Science
Sport