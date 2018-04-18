SYN Nation
Stealing Exes, Handjobs & Friendship Breakup Etiquette – 15 April 2018
Sometimes in life, the best things are short and sweet. That’s why this week’s podcast with Christian, Aaron, Amorette & Saskia packs an absolute punch! From stealing a friend’s ex, handjobs, friendship etiquette during breakups, and the fine line between flirting and cheating, there’s plenty to get your listening buds around.
As always, keep sending your anonymous Tumblr questions our way!
The Naughty Rude Show broadcasts live 8-10pm AEST on SYN Nation on your digital radio or you can listen to the stream via syn.org.au.
