SYN 90.7
A step towards equality with female pedestrian crossing signs
On March 7 2017, ten of the traffic lights outside Flinders Street Station undertook a transformation just in time for International Women’s Day. The crossing men have been changed to women, an initiative named ‘The Equal Crossings initiative’ designed by the Committee for Melbourne’s Future Focus Group. Reporter Sammy Benaic-Brooks spoke with people on the streets of Melbourne regarding the movement that looks into promoting gender equality.
image: Courtesy of the Herald Sun
Jordan Fennell
March 8th 2017Read more by Jordan Fennell
Category: Audio, News and Commentary
Tags: Gender equality, International Women's Day, pedestrian crossing
More by Panorama
ZS Sonia: Pioneering the way for women in esports
This year the Australian Esports Media Group introduced the first Australian female only Counter Strike: Go league where six teams competed […]
High levels of metal found in Queensland turtles
By Rochelle Kirkham New research shows turtles on the Great Barrier Reef are facing record-breaking health issues. Green turtles at Upstart Bay, south […]
French presidential candidate Le Penn sparks controversy by not wearing head scarf
Far right French presidential candidate, and front-runner in the first round of the French presidential elections, Marine Le Pen, has recently sparked […]