Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg

SYN 90.7

A step towards equality with female pedestrian crossing signs

On March 7 2017, ten of the traffic lights outside Flinders Street Station undertook a transformation just in time for International Women’s Day. The crossing men have been changed to women, an initiative named ‘The Equal Crossings initiative’ designed by the Committee for Melbourne’s Future Focus Group. Reporter Sammy Benaic-Brooks spoke with people on the streets of Melbourne regarding the movement that looks into promoting gender equality.

image: Courtesy of the Herald Sun

Jordan Fennell

March 8th 2017
Read more by Jordan Fennell
Category: ,
Tags: , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerRadio Training Gift Vouchers90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

More by Panorama

Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Panorama

ZS Sonia: Pioneering the way for women in esports

  This year the Australian Esports Media Group introduced the first Australian female only Counter Strike: Go league where six teams competed […]

Green Island Turtle_2
Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Panorama

High levels of metal found in Queensland turtles

By Rochelle Kirkham New research shows turtles on the Great Barrier Reef are facing record-breaking health issues.  Green turtles at Upstart Bay, south […]

Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Panorama

French presidential candidate Le Penn sparks controversy by not wearing head scarf

Far right French presidential candidate, and front-runner in the first round of the French presidential elections, Marine Le Pen, has recently sparked […]

Related Content

maree-clarke-portrait-website
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

Interview: Maree Clarke and Amy Boyd

EXHI030549_0.jpg

Next generation of artists take over the walls at NGV

Logo_0.jpg
Raise20the20Platform.jpg
Raise The Platform

Women with disabilities - Episode 5