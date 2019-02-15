ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg

SYN Nation

Steven Universe: Change Your Mind Discussion

Change Your Mind cover

Art Smitten‘s Executive Producers, Marcie and Tom, are huge fans of the Cartoon Network series Steven Universe, which recently aired an hour-long special, Change Your Mind, to close its fifth season.

 

In this segment, Marcie, Tom and their co-host Fergus discuss the episode, and the programme’s wider impact on culture and society.

 

 

Segment originally aired Sunday, February 3rd, 2019.

Art Smitten

February 15th 2019
Read more by Art Smitten
Category:
Topics: ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteer90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

More by Art Smitten

On the Basis poster
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

On the Basis of Sex Discussion

In Art Smitten’s very first segment of the year, presenters Marcie, Digby and Tom discuss and review Mimi Leder’s On the Basis of Sex, […]

FEATURE9
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

Interview: Dolly Diamond

Christian & Ellie talk to Dolly Diamond about the MQFF.

image
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

Interview: Marissa Carnesky

Tom & Dana talk to Marissa Carnesky about her Butterfly Club show ‘Dr Carnesky’s Incredible Bleeding Woman’.

BROWSE BY TOPIC

Art
Comedy
Community
Culture
Education
Environment
Film
Gaming
Geek
Live
Music
News
Pop Culture
Science
Sport