Steven Universe: Change Your Mind Discussion
Art Smitten‘s Executive Producers, Marcie and Tom, are huge fans of the Cartoon Network series Steven Universe, which recently aired an hour-long special, Change Your Mind, to close its fifth season.
In this segment, Marcie, Tom and their co-host Fergus discuss the episode, and the programme’s wider impact on culture and society.
Segment originally aired Sunday, February 3rd, 2019.
