The Stitch – Body Distortions

From the dawn of time, women have had a bit of a rocky relationship when it comes to their body. We are told its too fat, too thin, to lumpy and everything in between, and as a result, the body Positivity movement was born. It’s philosophy is “I love my body just the way it is”.

But what happens on the days when you don’t love your body, and why has this community that prides itself on its INclusivity, started to become EXclusive?

In this episode of the stitch, Lucy takes to take a deep dive into how the body positivity movement has turned slightly toxic, chat about the time she felt weird about a compliment and why walking around your house naked is actually good for your mental health.