The Stitch – New Years’ Broadcast
WHAAAT? it’s 2023 already?
Join Lucy and her special guest Alice (her sister) as they look back on the crazy year of 2022, make some resolutions and learn to combat the ‘January Blues’.
Tune in from 4 – 5 PM on 90.7FM on December 24th and 25th OR listen to the podcast version and playlist below.
PODCAST VERSION
PLAYLIST
Playlist
- Unwritten - Natasha Bedingfield
- 99 Luftballons - Nena
- Metal Guru - T. Rex
- There's No Other Way (Single Version) - Blur
- You're So Vain - Carly Simon
- All The Things She Said - t.A.T.u.
- Let's Get It Started (Radio Version) - Black Eyed Peas
- Dog Days Are Over - Florence + The Machine
- Praise You - Fatboy Slim
- You Get What You Give - New Radicals
- Ça plane pour moi (Original 1977 Version) - Plastic Bertrand
- Tubthumping - Chumbawumba
Lucy Schacher
Lucy Schacher
December 30th 2022
Category: Audio, General, Uncategorized
Topics: Comedy, Culture, Pop Culture
Tags: casual, chat, NYE, self care
