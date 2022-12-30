Stitch

On Air

The Stitch – New Years’ Broadcast

giphy (1)

WHAAAT? it’s 2023 already?

Join Lucy and her special guest Alice (her sister) as they look back on the crazy year of 2022, make some resolutions and learn to combat the ‘January Blues’.

Tune in from 4 – 5 PM on 90.7FM on December 24th and 25th OR listen to the podcast version and playlist below.

 

PODCAST VERSION

PLAYLIST

Playlist

  1. Unwritten - Natasha Bedingfield
  2. 99 Luftballons - Nena
  3. Metal Guru - T. Rex
  4. There's No Other Way (Single Version) - Blur
  5. You're So Vain - Carly Simon
  6. All The Things She Said - t.A.T.u.
  7. Let's Get It Started (Radio Version) - Black Eyed Peas
  8. Dog Days Are Over - Florence + The Machine
  9. Praise You - Fatboy Slim
  10. You Get What You Give - New Radicals
  11. Ça plane pour moi (Original 1977 Version) - Plastic Bertrand
  12. Tubthumping - Chumbawumba

December 30th 2022
Read more by Lucy Schacher
Category: , ,
Topics: , ,
Tags: , , ,
Share
Notice of Annual General MeetingOn Air ScheduleVolunteerMembershipContact

More by The Stitch

grinchy
Stitch
The Stitch

The Stitch – 🎄Grinchmas Special🎄

Welcome to the Grinchmas special, where a retail worker who hates Christmas songs, plays Christmas songs!🌟

Related Content

Diverse,Multiracial,Fit,Girls,Friends,Wear,Face,Masks,Give,Elbow
Panorama Logo
Panorama

Lack of community sport and its effect on young people.

News Talk_Pano Presents - TEMPLATE (1)
Panorama Logo
Panorama

News Talks #17: Casual employment leaves uni staff vulnerable to wage theft

95269847_121115709577670_6343743584696532992_n

Steven Universe: Future just wrapped up with a big lesson on self-kindness