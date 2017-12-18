“Stockings and Snow C*cks” on The Naughty Rude Show – 17th December 2017

It’s our last show for the year! To celebrate, we’re throwing a Love Party, and you’re all invited! We’ll be reading some Christmas themed erotic fiction, testing our sexual IQs, and recapping our favourite moments of the year, with Erin, Paul, Jack and Amorette. We’re also answering your questions for the last time in 2017, at http://thenaughtyrudeshow.tumblr.com/ask.

Erotic Fiction: Snowballin’: I Fucked Frosty – by Auralie Vierge

Chriatmas Music – Smooth Jazz Instrumentals on Saxophone by Mark Maxwell