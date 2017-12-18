SYN Nation
“Stockings and Snow C*cks” on The Naughty Rude Show – 17th December 2017
It’s our last show for the year! To celebrate, we’re throwing a Love Party, and you’re all invited! We’ll be reading some Christmas themed erotic fiction, testing our sexual IQs, and recapping our favourite moments of the year, with Erin, Paul, Jack and Amorette. We’re also answering your questions for the last time in 2017, at http://thenaughtyrudeshow.tumblr.com/ask.
Erotic Fiction: Snowballin’: I Fucked Frosty – by Auralie Vierge
Chriatmas Music – Smooth Jazz Instrumentals on Saxophone by Mark Maxwell
More by The Naughty Rude Show
Mental Health on The Naughty Rude Show – 10th December 2017
On this week’s show, we chat to Gill Langford from SYN’s very own C’Mon Get Happy, Psychologist Mel Kelleher, and share our […]
“Send Nudes” on The Naughty Rude Show – 26th November 2017
On this episode of Naughty Rude, Jai, Michaela, Erin and Paul are talking nudes; sharing nudes in relationships and online, revenge porn, […]
“Australia says YES!” on The Naughty Rude Show – 19th November 2017
Join Jai, Amorette and Carlin on this week’s podcast to celebrate a victory for equality, hear about Carlin’s trip to Sexpo Australia, and […]