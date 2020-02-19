On Air
Stonefox Interview
Liam and James host an interview with Melbourne-based, Canada-signed trio Stonefox!
Aired on 14/02/20. Produced by Liam Marziano.
New and Approved
Jay Som Interview
Liam hosts a phone interview with LA-based artist Jay Som, preluding her first Australian tour! Aired on 14/02/20. Produced by Liam Marziano.
NEW AND APPROVED: Superorganism
Jack and Matilda spoke to Ruby from Superorganism ahead of their visit for Splendour in the Grass later in the year. Hear about how […]
New and Approved: Ali Barter
Jake chats with Melbourne singer, songwriter and musician Ali Barter about the reception of her debut album, A Suitable Girl