On Air
The Great Metal Standoff – Stone Temple Pilots vs Smashing Pumpkins
Grunge Month is back so Jason & Imran can dissect albums that created the soundtrack to millions of grunge fans that weren’t part of the Big 4. Instead, they turn their attention to Stone Temple Pilots debut album Core and the fuzzy second album of The Smashing Pumpkins, Siamese Dream.
And since Jason and Imran both really enjoyed having Hannah Pratt, member of the Moshpit on SYN team on the previous battle, they invited her back on the ‘Standoff to help explore more musical horizons, and provide a more casual grunge perspective.
MOSHPIT B-SIDE PODCAST ‘The Great Metal Standoff’, listen to every episode here: http://syn.org.au/show/metalstandoff/
Check out all of our previous grunge battles at this playlist here.
Stay up to date with ‘The Great Metal Standoff’ at https://www.facebook.com/metalstandoffpod/
And ‘Moshpit On SYN’ at https://www.facebook.com/Moshpitonsyn/
Jason Evans
November 22nd 2021Read more by Jason Evans
Category: Audio, Music Reviews, Podcast
Topics: Music
Tags: alternative music, alternative rock, billy corgan, Grunge, metal music, Moshpit, Moshpit on SYN, Music, podcast, scott weiland, smashing pumpkins, stone temple pilots, stp
More by Moshpit
The Great Metal Standoff – Ramones vs The Clash
Punk stalwarts Ramones and The Clash go head-to-head. In one corner representing the Ramones is 1977’s Rocket to Russia, and in the other, […]
The Great Metal Standoff – Alice In Chains vs Alter Bridge
These two albums link together more than you might think. Alice In Chains – Black Gives Way To Blue, the first album […]
The Great Metal Standoff – The Beatles vs The Rolling Stones
What the hell are The Beatles and The Rolling Stones doing on The Great Metal Standoff? In our 20th episode spectacular, Jason, […]