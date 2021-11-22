moshpit-logo-2021

The Great Metal Standoff – Stone Temple Pilots vs Smashing Pumpkins

Grunge Month is back so Jason & Imran can dissect albums that created the soundtrack to millions of grunge fans that weren’t part of the Big 4. Instead, they turn their attention to Stone Temple Pilots debut album Core and the fuzzy second album of The Smashing Pumpkins, Siamese Dream.
And since Jason and Imran both really enjoyed having Hannah Pratt, member of the Moshpit on SYN team on the previous battle, they invited her back on the ‘Standoff to help explore more musical horizons, and provide a more casual grunge perspective.

November 22nd 2021
