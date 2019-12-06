On Air
Stories in Clay interview – Art Smitten
In this interview, Art Smitten co-hosts Christian and Monisha are joined over-the-phone by curator Diane Soumilas about Glen Eira City Council Gallery’s latest exhibition Stories in Clay, featuring the pottery of renowned Australian artist Arthur Boyd.
Stories in Clay will be displayed until Sunday, December 15th. More information can be found on the official Glen Eira City Council website.
Segment originally aired Wednesday, December 4th. Produced by Tom Parry; image courtesy of Glen Eira City Council.
Art Smitten
December 6th 2019Read more by Art Smitten
More by Art Smitten
SYN Reviews: Judy & Punch
Judy & Punch Film Review Screening provided by distributor Words by Tom Parry Australia is a country that’s well-represented in film, […]
Isobelle Carmody interview
As the year draws to a close, Art Smitten will be looking back at our favourite moments from 2019. During our trip to […]
Noughty Girls interview – Art Smitten
As the year draws to a close, Art Smitten will be looking back at our favourite discussions from throughout 2019. Way back in Art […]