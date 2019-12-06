ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg

Stories in Clay interview – Art Smitten

Stories in Clay header

In this interview, Art Smitten co-hosts Christian and Monisha are joined over-the-phone by curator Diane Soumilas about Glen Eira City Council Gallery’s latest exhibition Stories in Clay, featuring the pottery of renowned Australian artist Arthur Boyd.

 

 

Stories in Clay will be displayed until Sunday, December 15th. More information can be found on the official Glen Eira City Council website.

 

Segment originally aired Wednesday, December 4th. Produced by Tom Parry; image courtesy of Glen Eira City Council.

Art Smitten

December 6th 2019
