Free Podcast Training for CALD Young People

Produced by 3ZZZ and supported by SYN, Stories of Community Resilience is an anthology series sharing stories of Culturally and Linguistically Diverse people and communities overcoming tough times.

We’re looking for young people to share their stories! You’ll receive free training.

If you’re aged 12-25 you’ll also receive a free SYN membership for 12 months!

Register for the upcoming Information Session to:

– Learn more about the series and training opportunities

– Meet and network with other interested producers

– Workshop your interview ideas

– Practice recording in SYN’s studios

Registrations are free but essential! Click here to register.

WHEN?

Wednesday 1st March 2023

11:00AM – 12:30PM

WHERE?

SYN Training Space, RMIT City Campus

402 Swanston Street, Melbourne

OR

Online via Zoom – link available after registering