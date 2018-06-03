SYN 90.7
Strange People on Transport and Drinking Bugs – Get Cereal Saturdays 2 June
Sam & Jules kick off your weekend with plenty of wacky observations, like Jules finding the grossest thing on her bus commute to work and Sam holding in laughs at someone else’s misfortune. Sam enlightens Julia with a disgusting new trend and one that is making people fall over backwards for cheese. Plus, old favourites Sports For Dummies, Get Inspired and Get on the Couch return again this week to arm you with some movie watchin, sport talkin’ chitter chatter and SYNspiration. Subscribe!
