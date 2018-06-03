get cereal logo syn media fm radio melbourne

SYN 90.7

Strange People on Transport and Drinking Bugs – Get Cereal Saturdays 2 June

Copy of GCS Website banner 6 cropped (3)

Sam & Jules kick off your weekend with plenty of wacky observations, like Jules finding the grossest thing on her bus commute to work and Sam holding in laughs at someone else’s misfortune. Sam enlightens Julia with a disgusting new trend and one that is making people fall over backwards for cheese. Plus, old favourites Sports For Dummies, Get Inspired and Get on the Couch return again this week to arm you with some movie watchin, sport talkin’ chitter chatter and SYNspiration. Subscribe!

juliag

June 3rd 2018
Read more by juliag
Category:
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerRadio Training Gift Vouchers90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

More by Get Cereal

GCS Website banner 3 cropped
get cereal logo syn media fm radio melbourne
Get Cereal

Dogs and Jobs, Harry Potter Work Week & Dating a Royal – Get Cereal Saturdays 26 May

Sam’s lost her voice this week so it may as well be Margaret & Jules… Jules marvels at the latest renaming of Etihad […]

GCS Website banner 2 cropped
get cereal logo syn media fm radio melbourne
Get Cereal

Get Cereal Saturdays – 19th May 2018

The Royal Wedding, the Yanny vs Laurel saga…so much went down on Get Cereal Saturdays this week with Sam & Jules! Sam wants […]

GCS Website banner 1 cropped (1)
get cereal logo syn media fm radio melbourne
Get Cereal

Get Cereal Saturdays – 12th May 2018

1. Celebrity themed restaurants. (1:36) 2. Get on the Couch. (6:54) 3. Weird Melbourne events. (11:00) 4. Met gala. (16:13) 5. Sports For Dummies: Cricket. (21:54) 6. […]

BROWSE BY TOPIC

Art
Comedy
Community
Culture
Education
Environment
Gaming
Geek
Live
Music
News
Pop Culture
Science
Sport