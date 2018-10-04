Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg

SYN 90.7

Strawberry sabotage sours the market for growers

The ongoing strawberry scandal is having significant effects on Australian growers.

The industry has been reeling after needles were found in a number of punnets of strawberries. While new measures are being taken to safeguard supplies, and tougher new penalties for anyone tampering with fruit announced, consumers are still cautious.

Sophie Jacobsen investigates.

Jack Fryer

October 4th 2018
