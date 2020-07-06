Strong Funk 05/07/2020
Thank you to all who tuned to hear the episode. Songlist in nonchronological order.Hope the Music may make feel upbeat.
Playlist
- Blindside - YOKOTA
- Can't stand the heat - Remy Nettheim
- Inciddently - DR8JazzFunk
- Real Thing - Rochelle
- I'ma - Skomes
- Be Free - Skomes
- Tightrope - YOKOTA
- Pleasure Line - Video Age
