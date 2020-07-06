SYN (1)

Strong Funk 05/07/2020

SYN_28Student_Youth_Network29_Media_Logo-1.png

Thank you to all who tuned to hear the episode. Songlist in nonchronological order.Hope the Music may make feel upbeat.

Playlist

  1. Blindside - YOKOTA
  2. Can't stand the heat - Remy Nettheim
  3. Inciddently - DR8JazzFunk
  4. Real Thing - Rochelle
  5. I'ma - Skomes
  6. Be Free - Skomes
  7. Tightrope - YOKOTA
  8. Pleasure Line - Video Age

July 6th 2020
Read more by Yama
Category:
Topics:
Tags:
Share
National Volunteer Week: Volunteer SpotlightsContactMembershipVolunteerOn Air Schedule

More by Strong Funk

Strong Funk
SYN (1)
Strong Funk

Strong Funk w/Sindy (28/06/2020)

Sindy presents your dose of Strong Funk this week, filling in for Jitan, with a selection of records from all over the place. […]

SYN_28Student_Youth_Network29_Media_Logo-1.png
SYN (1)
Strong Funk

Strong Funk With Nick (21/06/2020)

Thank you Nick from Clouring the void for filling in on strong funk. Stay funky listeners. Listen to coloring the void on […]

Related Content

housemates logo
housemates logo
Housemates

Housemates (27/06/2020)

43770210_243982389809426_3016992909422493696_n

Artlands Victoria Highlights Podcast

45140537_939356076260437_1271179679595757568_n

Triple H - Young people of Horsham Victoria