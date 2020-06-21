Strong Funk 21/06/2020

Nick Speed Is taking over this episode of Strong Funk. Humorous segments, Good song selections, and some music knowledge as well. Listen to coloring the void on Monday night for your weekly amount of noise/ambient/experimental music on syn media. The radio show is heard through 90.7fm on radios and streamed on the syn media website. Turn into next week or the week after for the remaining two episodes of strong funk and the other seasonal radio shows on syn media. Thank you all. Hoping to get other seasonal hosts to do Strong Funk episode Takeover so if you can do a takeover episode feel free to ask and send a thirty-minute strong funk episode recording and will happily upload the episode to be aired there are only two episodes left of the strong funk episodes so whoever gives the best episode will get the two remaining episodes of strong funk. I hope you enjoyed the humor of the guest takeover episode. In the chance of the episode not getting guest takeover episodes I’ll be most of the chance be doing the remaining two episodes. The guest takeover episode was a good way to test out my humility and thank all who listened to the humor. Be safe and stay safe during the COVID nineteen .

Songlist:

Groove I Like – Veno

Satan in Love- La Bellini

midnight cruisin’ – Kingo Hamada

Murphy’s Law – Roisin Murphy

Rush – Jesus Wayne

O’Kailua – Nohelani Cypriano

Try it Out – Leon Ware

