Strong Funk Episode Six 31/05/2020

Thank you to everyone who listens. Another microphone is in this episode so the talking is more audible. Funk Music on Night Radio.10pm to 10:30 pm. Feel free to give a follow on Mixcloud for the recording of strong funk radio seasonal on SYN Media. A Strong funk social media Facebook page is available to be liked with details of The Strong Funk radio show seasonal. Feel free to give a like to Strong Funk on Facebook. Links to the Mixcloud episode are below. The Facebook page link is below. The Mixcloud page and profile link are below. Tune into next week Sunday from 10 pm to 10:30 pm for more funk music late-night radio.

Episode six Link:

Facebook Page Link:

https://www.facebook.com/Funkstar11/

Mixcloud page Link: