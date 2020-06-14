SYN (1)

On Air

Strong Funk Episode Eight 14/06/2020

Strong Funk episode eight (14/06/2020).Thank you to all listeners.

Playlist

  1. Hard Up - The Bamboos
  2. Pleasure Line - Video age
  3. Stick Together - The Regime
  4. Love the life you live - Utopian Funk
  5. Haunted Boat (Buyer's Remorse) - Karate Boogaloo
  6. Don't Need You - Genesis Owusu

June 14th 2020
Read more by Ji
Category: , , ,
Topics:
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,
Share
National Volunteer Week: Volunteer SpotlightsContactMembershipVolunteerOn Air Schedule

More by Strong Funk

SYN (1)
Strong Funk

Strong Funk Episode Seven 7/6/2020

Strong Funk episode seven.

SYN (1)
Strong Funk

Strong Funk Episode Six 31/05/2020

Thank you to everyone who listens. Another microphone is in this episode so the talking is more audible. Funk Music on Night […]

SYN (1)
Strong Funk

Strong Funk Episode Five 24/05/2020

Strong Funk 24/05/2020 playlist.10pm to 10:30 pm on Sundays.Thank you for listening. Tune into the SYN media website or SYN 90.7fm on […]

Related Content

housemates logo
housemates logo
Housemates

HOUSEMATES 30/5/2020

ALBUM REVIEW: Skomes - Luhv Loops

Iconic Australian Music - Record Store Ep. 4
94360568_115533443456182_4055743282674663424_n
Record Store

Iconic Australian Music - Record Store Ep. 4