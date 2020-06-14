On Air
Strong Funk Episode Eight 14/06/2020
Strong Funk episode eight (14/06/2020).Thank you to all listeners.
Playlist
- Hard Up - The Bamboos
- Pleasure Line - Video age
- Stick Together - The Regime
- Love the life you live - Utopian Funk
- Haunted Boat (Buyer's Remorse) - Karate Boogaloo
- Don't Need You - Genesis Owusu
