On Air
Strong Funk Episode Five 24/05/2020
Strong Funk 24/05/2020 playlist.10pm to 10:30pm on Sundays.Thank you for listening. Tune into the SYN media website or SYN 90.7fm on radios to listen to Strong Funk or any other SYN Media Radio Show. The Facebook page has a link to Mixcloud to Strong Funk recordings and other radio shows made from and by the maker of Strong Funk. Any funk song requests or recommendations send to strong funk Facebook page through a message on Facebook with link to the track free legal downloads only. Any questions feel free to ask . Any criticisms or feedback is also welcomed as long it is given in a respectable form. Until next episode of Stron Funk on 90.7fm with you Host/presenter Jitan.
Facebook Page Link:
https://www.facebook.com/Funkstar11
Playlist
- Raise It Up! - Flamingosis & The Kount
- Mama Danced On Soul Train - SO.Crates
- Coming Up - Love Songs & D
- Give It To Me Baby - Rick James
- Second chance - Apollo
- Setwun Remix - Shromer
- In Love And War - XamVolo
More by Strong Funk
Funk Album Recommendations List
A list of Funk Music Albums to listen to if you like to listen to funk music.Personal Recommendations Roy Ayers – He, […]
Favorite Funk Figures , Icons, Idols , Symbols and Funk Hero’s
Here is a list of personal favorite Funk musicians, artists, bands, rappers. Feel free to listen to any of these artists as […]
Strong Funk Episode Four 17/05/2020
Strong Funk Episode Four (17/05/2020).Tracks/ included in this playlist are Silent Jay- The Truth and much more other good or great funk […]