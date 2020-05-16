SYN (1)

Strong Funk Episode Four 17/05/2020

Strong Funk Episode Four (17/05/2020).Tracks/ included in this playlist are Silent Jay- The Truth and much more other good or great funk music tracks. Thank you for listening and if possible and able to listen to next week’s episode on Sunday at 10 pm. For all Funk, music listeners feel free to listen to the Mixcloud recordings of the episodes found on the Jitan Chander SYN profile. For all listeners of local and international music listeners. Feel free to listen to previous seasonal recordings made by the maker of strong funk.

  1. Tongue Kissing - Tongue Kissing
  2. Hands Free - Demon Days
  3. Lucky Strike - Berhana
  4. Push and Pull - RSO28
  5. Light Pillars (22edo) - Xotla (Declan Clark
  6. THE TRUTH (BLOODSHOT) - S I L E N T J A Y
Jitan Chander

May 16th 2020
