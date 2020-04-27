SYN (1)

Strong Funk Episode one ( 26 / 04 / 2020 )

Episode one of Strong Funk.

Playlist

  1. City of light - sugarz
  2. Aurora Tropicalis - Emy Zaluzna
  3. Fluid Motion - 30/70
  4. THE GLYDE (BUMP N BOUNCE) - S I L E N T J A Y
  5. Soul Fruit - Pink Matter
  6. Whorl Winds (12edo & 17edo) - Xotla (Declan Clark)

April 27th 2020
