Strong Funk Episode one ( 26 / 04 / 2020 )
Episode one of Strong Funk.
Playlist
- City of light - sugarz
- Aurora Tropicalis - Emy Zaluzna
- Fluid Motion - 30/70
- THE GLYDE (BUMP N BOUNCE) - S I L E N T J A Y
- Soul Fruit - Pink Matter
- Whorl Winds (12edo & 17edo) - Xotla (Declan Clark)
J
April 27th 2020Read more by J
Category: General, Playlist
Topics: Music
Tags: funk music, SYN Media
More by Strong Funk
Funk Films Recommendations
Intended for mature audiences. If under 18 watch undercover brother as it is a PG-rated film. List : Shaft Young Soul Rebels […]
Three Tracks To Funk To (Recommendations)
Here are three funk tracks to funk to of the week for the SYN Radio seasonal named Strong Funk. Tune into SYN […]