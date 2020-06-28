Strong Funk With Nick

SYN (1)

Thank you Nick from Clouring the void for filling in on strong funk. Stay funky listeners. Listen to coloring the void on Monday night and listen to strong funk on Sunday nights. I hope the funk music keeps you feeling upright. Next week’s episode of strong funk will be with Sindy of the record store. Listen in to record store on Sunday midday for your week amount of vinyl record music on syn 90.7fm. It is a mystery on who will be the host of the final episode of strong funk. Keep the funk vibes up in Melbourne.

Song list:

  1. Groove I Like – Veno
  2. Satan in Love – La Bellini
  3. midnight cruisin’ – Kingo Hamada
  4. Murphy’s Law – Roisin Murphy
  5. Rush – Jesus Wayne
  6. O’Kailua – Nohelani Cypriano
  7. Try it Out – Leon Ware

Mixcloud Link:

Colouring the void syn media Link:

http://syn.org.au/show/colouring-the-void/

Playlist

June 28th 2020
