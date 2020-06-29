SYN (1)

Strong Funk w/Sindy (28/06/2020)

Strong Funk

Sindy presents your dose of Strong Funk this week, filling in for Jitan, with a selection of records from all over the place. From Japan to France, Brazil, and right here in Australia, you’ll also hear some jazz, house, and rock pop fusions.

Playlist

  1. L.A. Night - Yasuko Agawa
  2. Ripa Na Xulipa (Extended Charles Maurice Version) - Rabo De Saia
  3. Catchanemu - Ayers Rock
  4. Let The Moonshine In - Moondate (Universal Cave edit)
  5. Pull Up to the Bumper - Grace Jones
  6. Anti Love Song - Betty Davis

June 29th 2020
