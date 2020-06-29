On Air
Strong Funk w/Sindy (28/06/2020)
Sindy presents your dose of Strong Funk this week, filling in for Jitan, with a selection of records from all over the place. From Japan to France, Brazil, and right here in Australia, you’ll also hear some jazz, house, and rock pop fusions.
Find the playlist below and link to the recorded show on Mixcloud.
Playlist
- L.A. Night - Yasuko Agawa
- Ripa Na Xulipa (Extended Charles Maurice Version) - Rabo De Saia
- Catchanemu - Ayers Rock
- Let The Moonshine In - Moondate (Universal Cave edit)
- Pull Up to the Bumper - Grace Jones
- Anti Love Song - Betty Davis
Sindy Smith
June 29th 2020Read more by Sindy Smith
