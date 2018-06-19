icket to freedom

Strong Opinions at Kimberley Parliamentary Hearing

DSC00081

There were strong voices and opinions from Fitzroy Valley residents at the public parliamentary hearing of the Joint-Select Committee into Constitutional Recognition of Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander People. The Committee held public hearings across the Kimberley Region of Western Australia, where community members shared how they are consulted by government & community organisations and how recognition & reconciliation look to them.

Dylan Storer was at the hearing.

(PHOTO: Dylan Storer)

Neil Carter presents the committee with the Kimberley Aboriginal Law & Culture Centre logo. (PHOTO: Dylan Storer)

KALACC Testifies

Shire Councilor Denise Andrews (Testifying here as Private Citizen)

Andrea Myres (PHOTO: Dylan Storer)

(PHOTO: Dylan Storer)

Ebony Hill (PHOTO: Dylan Storer)

L to R: Mary Aiken & Emily Carter from Marninwarntikura Women's Resource Centre (PHOTO: Dylan Storer)

Dylan Storer

June 19th 2018
