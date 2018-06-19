SYN Nation
Strong Opinions at Kimberley Parliamentary Hearing
There were strong voices and opinions from Fitzroy Valley residents at the public parliamentary hearing of the Joint-Select Committee into Constitutional Recognition of Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander People. The Committee held public hearings across the Kimberley Region of Western Australia, where community members shared how they are consulted by government & community organisations and how recognition & reconciliation look to them.
Dylan Storer was at the hearing.
Dylan Storer
Dylan Storer
June 19th 2018
