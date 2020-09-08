Stuck behind borders, COVID-19’s impact on young people across the globe

The coronavirus is impacting people from all over the world.

People are stuck overseas and others fear for their family and communities.

Youssef Saudie spoke to Neha Vasudeva, Yamini Varsani, and Munatji Mckenzie about their experiences on not being able to travel due to COVID-19.

Neha Vasudeva is from California, US and currently resides there. They were supposed to be in Shanghai, China studying Chinese language. Munatji McKenzie is from Denmark and a Yankunytjatjara, Pitjantjatjara and Arrernte woman concerned about her family and Indigenous community during COVID. Yamini Varsani is from Gujarat, India who planned to move to London to study law.