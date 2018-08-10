Students and staff evacuated from Swinburne University after contamination scare

Credit: CC.

More than 500 students and staff have been evacuated after a possible contamination in a science lab at Swinburne University’s Hawthorn campus.

MFB crews have responded to a “gas depletion alert” in the basement of the science and technology lab, the Herald Sun reports.

Specialist firefighters wearing hazmat suits are on the scene.

Hundreds of students and staff have been evacuated from a science lab at Swinburne University's Hawthorn campus, Credit: Swinburne University.

No students and staff have been affected.

Police and paramedics are on the scene and are working with university staff and campus security.

Image Credit: CC.

Jayden Forster

August 10th 2018
