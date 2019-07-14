Study: D&D Games Last Longer Than Stranger Things Binge – P1NG
Three 14-year olds have hit a roadblock. They do everything together and have been friends for years.
Inevitably there’s going to be some arguments.
The gang had struggled over whether to play Dungeons & Dragons together or watch the latest season of Stranger Things.
Tommy had voted for Stranger Things, noting that the characters played D&D, and that the show was a fantasy world anyway, but was shut down.
“So we ended up playing D&D from 8pm till 4am.”
“This has become a weekly thing, but my time investment in these games are seeing fewer returns”
Tommy sent our reporter a text shortly before publishing, stating how angry he was after seeing a spoiler.
“I was only two bloody episodes in, check Reddit for five minutes, and BOOM, spoiler!”
“Didn’t even get to the D&D parts of the show.”
More to come.
Words by Stefan.
‘P1NG’ logo by Nick.
‘Player One News Gatherers’ (‘P1NG’) is Player One’s Investigative Journalism Unit