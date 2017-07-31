SYN 90.7
Study: FOMO heightens risk of anxiety in young adults
Facebook, Snapchat, Twitter, and Instagram can have a negative affect on young adults by causing body image problems and anxiety, according to a study by the United Kingdom’s Royal Society of Public Health. Reporter Sarah Ramantanis speaks with Professor Natalie Mckenna from LaTrobe University about the causes of this and what it means for young people.
