Summer Selection Playlist and Podcast – 15/1/23

🌞 Summer Selection Beyond the Valley review and Interview Special 🌞

 

After spending New Years at Beyond the Valley festival in Victoria 🎉 We spend most of this episode playing summer tunes from the stand out acts, reviewing the festival and interviewing the amazing Remi Wolf, Hatchie and Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers! Give a listen to the playlist and interviews below 📻🌻🍦

January 18th 2023
