Summer Selection Playlist and Podcast – 22/1/23
🌻 The final Summer Selection! 🌻
We’ve come to the last show of Summer Selection, and we’ve capped things off with our biggest playlist, cramming in as many summer songs as you can into 2 hours, plus an interview with Naarm artist Taylah Carroll by fellow SYN broadcaster Caitlin Ramsey! Check it all out below.
Louis Parkinson
