🌻 Summer Selection is back! 🌻

It’s the first episode back for Summer Selection, and we’ve kicked things off with a smorgasbord of summery tunes 🌞 Have a listen to the playlist below and check out our interview with Naarm music maestro Harvey Sutherland, where we talk about his debut album Boy, his recent accolades, his approach to remixing, and more! 🌻🍦😎