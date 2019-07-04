On Air
Sunday Sweets: Gena Rose Bruce – Logan’s Beach
Each week, the Sunday Sweets team shares a few of their favourite tracks from SYN’s Sweet 16.
Artist: Gena Rose Bruce
Track: Logan’s Beach
Type: Local
With a smoky bass line, dreamy guitar riff and calming vocals, Logan’s Beach by Gena Rose Bruce is one of the many alternative and indie/rock tunes released on Gena’s Debut album, Can’t Make You Love Me. Inspired by artists such as Mazzy Star, Velvet Underground and PJ Harvey, Gena still portrays an individual and unique sound.
– Trinh, Work Experience Student
Imo
July 4th 2019
